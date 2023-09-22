Here’s a wild one, even for Ted Cruz: Democrats are planning on giving Joe Biden the old heave-ho so Michelle Obama can run for president instead.

That’s the baseless conspiracy theory the Texas senator pitched on the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast earlier this week. “So here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous. In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama. I view this as a very serious danger,” Cruz said, according to Mediaite.

It’s almost as dangerous as sharks swimming down highways.

“Michelle Obama, number one, you don’t infuriate African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency that Democrats are relying on to win,” Cruz said. “But number two, you avoid the problem, if you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed because they’re all to some extent, peers, they’re rivals. They’re all jabbing knives at each other.” The “four” are Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom.

Cruz doesn’t think Obama is interested in the gig, “but to parachute in August of ’24, a couple of months before the presidency and suddenly wake up and be president…” The fake beer-swigging everyman sees this as a worst-case scenario for America. “That ought to scare the hell out of anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going and doesn’t want us to go even crazier in an even worse direction,” Cruz added.

I can think of at least one “even crazier” option.

