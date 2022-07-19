While it might not be true that everything is bigger in Texas, one thing that seems to be heightened is a general lack of empathy on the part of the state’s most high-powered lawmakers. And no, we’re not even talking about Ted Cruz hightailing it Mexico when his constituents were freezing their asses off during a power grid failure. No, in this case we’re talking about Governor Greg Abbott, who has reportedly opted to forgo attending the funerals of any of the 21 human beings who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde—nor has he reached out to any of the families grieving the tragic (and avoidable) loss of their children.

As Central Texas’ ABC 25 reports, Abbott has largely been MIA—both in spirit and in person—since May 24, 2022, when a teenager walked into an elementary school and committed mass murder while local police just stood around both outside and inside the school, where video seems to show them texting and playing with a hand sanitizer machine while children are being massacred just feet away. While the Uvalde Police Department just outright stopped cooperating with authorities when the evidence of their lack of action was exposed, Abbott has done his best to distance himself from this royal f**k-up and even claimed that he doesn’t have the legal authority to release the footage of what actually happened on that day (spoiler alert: he does).

To make matters even worse (if that is even possible), parents of the children who senselessly lost their lives that day because the (nearly 400!!!) law enforcement officers at the scene decided not to make a move out of fear that “they could’ve been shot,” are now claiming that they haven’t heard a peep from Abbott or other lawmakers.

“For everybody out there getting ready to vote, since this has happened Governor Greg Abbott has yet to reach out,” Angel Garza, the father of slain 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, said. ABC 25 obtained the governor’s official schedule from May 25 through June 15, which indicates that while Abbott—who’s always yakking about being an exemplary Christian—had some vigils on his schedule, there was no indication that he planned to attend any individual funerals.

“Senator Cruz had a meeting with Uvalde family members scheduled for today. Unfortunately, they ended up having to cancel it,” said Darin Miller from Cruz’s office. ABC 25 reached out to Abbott’s campaign and office, but only heard back from the former—who passed the buck onto Abbott’s state office. “The Governor’s State office should answer these questions,” Mark Miner, a member of Abbott’s campaign office said. “It’s not appropriate for the campaign to be involved. You should direct your questions to the Governor’s state press office.”

Ted Cruz has also been a no-show, according to Garza. Darin Miller, a member of Cruz’s office, claims that “Senator Cruz had a meeting with Uvalde family members scheduled for [Wednesday of last week]. Unfortunately, they ended up having to cancel it.”

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has been showing his solidarity with the people of Uvalde and beyond by marching alongside them in the fight for safer gun laws. While O’Rourke’s office would not comment on whether or how many Uvalde victim funerals the wannabe governor has attended, several family members have confirmed his attendance.

Standing up with Uvalde against gun violence and for accountability. Thank you to the families who organized today’s march and rally. pic.twitter.com/NAHRYmCx6f — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 11, 2022

(Via ABC 25)