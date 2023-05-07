Tom Cruise turned 60 last summer, but he’s doing things in his AARP years that he never did when he was a third his current age. One of his favorite activities these days involves planes: flying them, hanging off them while recording videos for conventions, leaping from them to advertise his next movie, in which he performs even deadlier daredevil stunts. So when he agreed to congratulate King Charles III for his historic coronation, you know he went big.

As per Deadline, the guy who saved Hollywood was one of a number of celebrities who recorded videos for the United Kingdom’s 13th monarch. They played not during the ceremony itself, but during the star-studded concert held Sunday night. Cruise’s contribution finds him mid-air, piloting his own plane while speaking to Charles over radio.

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” Cruise says, while flying an actual plane, which bears his name. He then soars off into the clouds.

Other celebrities who recorded similar videos for the coronation include Pierce Brosnan and another fearless risk-taker, Bear Grylls.

While Cruise was not at the concert (or the coronation) in-person — he was probably busy riding a skateboard off a waterfall or piloting a helicopter into an active volcano — those that were include Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bette Midler, Andrea Bocelli, and Take That.

(Via Deadline)