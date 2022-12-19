Tom Cruise has already dominated the season with his legendary holiday cake, so naturally, he’s upping the game by adding death-defying stunts into the mix. In a new video posted to his social media accounts, Cruise can be seen hanging outside of a plane as he addresses the poor cameraman that has to follow him around while he’s hurling himself through the air. Turns out, the actor is just really grateful for everyone making Top Gun: Maverick a massive hit this year, and what better way to show it than spitting in the face of death?

“Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two,” Cruise yells via Variety. “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.”

In a surprise twist, Mission: Impossible director Christoper McQuarrie is along for the ride, and he tells Cruise to wrap it up so they can get the next shot for the movie. Cruise shoots him the gun fingers then leaps out of the plane, but he’s not quite done wishing people a happy holidays.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” Cruise says while literally falling through the air. “It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Buddy, wouldn’t it have been easier to send us all cakes? Sweet, delicious cakes. We appreciate the message, but you almost died for the video equivalent of a Hallmark card. You don’t have to do this!

(Via Tom Cruise on Twitter)