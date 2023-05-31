You know who has it tough in America? Straight, white, Christian males. Sure, nearly every president has been straight, white, and Christian, and they’ve all been male, but no matter. They’ve been victimized and silenced for too long, at least according to conservative Succession inspiration Tomi Lahren.

“It’s pretty clear, everyone is allowed to have an opinion in this country EXCEPT for straight, white, Christian males. And it’s BULLSH*T!” the Fox News contributor tweeted. It’s hard to tell what she’s talking about, specifically, considering her tweets pivot from conspiracy theories about the Allen, Texas mass shooting (“Anyone else think it’s a little weird we haven’t heard anymore about the Allen, Texas outlet mall shooter, who was supposedly a Hispanic “white supremacist…”) to tagging random sports leagues (“Professional sports (all of them) need to make a decision and NOW. Either you support your athletes having social/political opinions or you don’t. You don’t get to pick and choose who is “brave” and who must apologize. @MLB @NFL @NHL @NBA”).

What is clear, however, is the near-universally negative response to Lahren’s take. “No matter how much power, money and influence they attain, what they will never relinquish is the idea that they are the forever victims – because that’s one of the ways they attained so much power, money and influence, by selling that lie to the gullible,” reads one quote-tweet, while another wondered, “Where does she live that straight white males don’t dominate the conversation and legislation? I’d like to know so we can move there.”

It’s the one thing that unites everyone, straight and gay, white and Black, Christian and Jewish and Muslim, male and female and non-binary: dunking on Tomi’s tweets.

Because America never lets white Christian males have a voice 🙄🙄🙄 How about giving under appreciated communities that’ve been ignored or silenced one? https://t.co/isw6jwhAyO — David Leavitt 🎮🎲🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) May 31, 2023

The people who have not shut up for 5 seconds in the past 200 years are being silenced! And complaining very loudly, for everyone to hear, about it! https://t.co/NppYbN4kTJ — waiting (@marxupial17) May 31, 2023

I don’t know how people take this crap seriously. It really boggles the mind. https://t.co/EozpEiKCf7 — Simon Opatz (@SimonOpatz) May 31, 2023

You're allowed to have an opinion, but when you and your fellow "Christians" shit all over everyone's else's opinion, don't get mad when people do the same to you. You don't like it, so don't do it to others https://t.co/bP099Qailj — Jon (@shankster714) May 31, 2023

WTF is she even talking about? Our country is run by old, white Christians. https://t.co/KZI6NjL6Oj — Be Vanilla (@BenignVanilla) May 31, 2023

Folks, this is straight out of the victimhood playbook. https://t.co/LSAFe4rRf0 — Mike Bostic (@mbostic0) May 31, 2023

thats right. if you are a straight white chritstian male and have an opinon on anything you will be immediately decapitated https://t.co/HQujNaQNyi — hottiepants (@punishedpants) May 31, 2023