Trevor Noah devoted a substantial chunk of time (on Tuesday night’s The Daily Show episode) to discussing the ongoing trainwreck of the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson situation. By now, you’ve surely noticed the back and forth, including how Kayne has thrown obstacles into Kim’s divorce filing (which was granted by a judge) and depicted an act of physical violence against Pete in a music video, and Noah has warned this very publicly rendered obsession could take a terrible turn.

Noah, who had discussed how his own mother endured an abusive relationship before being shot in the head (Patricia Noah did, miraculously, survive), did carefully make sure that he wasn’t accusing Kanye of physical violence. Still, Noah expressed worry and wondered, “Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.'”

Before long, Kanye posted (as noted by both TMZ and Us Weekly) a response on his Instagram page. He’s since deleted the racial slur-filled post, but here’s a screenshot:

Kanye West’s response to Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/V5ko1eRlzm — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 16, 2022

Noah stepped up and responded in the comments to that post. Of course, the post and the comment are now deleted, but Noah (via The Wrap) declared (of the racial slur), “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.” He added, “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Earlier on in the comment, Noah expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being, too:

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

As of now, there’s been no additional response from Kanye.

(Via The Wrap, TMZ, Us Weekly)