Despite the ongoing situation involving Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson unfolding into tabloid fodder, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah used a significant portion of Tuesday night’s episode to explain why the situation is actually a serious topic rife with dangerous implications. Citing a deeply personal example from his own life, Noah warned that people need to pay attention to what’s happening before things could turn abusive and violent, as they can do for women who try to leave some relationships.

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said before recalling how his own mother was told she was “overreacting” when she told people in South Africa that her partner was abusive. The situation ended with Noah’s mother getting shot in the head.

While Noah made it clear that he’s not specifically saying that this situation will grow violent, he’s also not not saying that. Via The Daily Beast:

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down.'”

As Noah concluded his impassioned plea, he ended with a somber thought on the pervasiveness of domestic violence. “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”