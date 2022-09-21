If it wasn’t apparent from his single term in office, Donald Trump wasn’t exactly prepared to become president of the United States. He’d never served elected office. He never seemed to learn how most of government works. He didn’t even seem to do much apart from watch TV, rage-tweet, and shout at reporters in front of deafening helicopters. So perhaps it’s not surprising that his aides were reportedly stunned by the depths of his ignorance.

As per Raw Story, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser went on Morning Joe Tuesday to talk about their new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Co-host Jonathan Lemire dwelled on one of the latest shockingly weird revelations from his lone term in office: that he promised Jordan’s King Abdullah II that he’d give him the West Bank. Had Trump known anything about Jordan’s relationship with the Palestinian people, he’d have known that wasn’t anything Abdullah would have wanted.

To Baker and Glasser, this story is emblematic of Trump’s worldview, which Baker described as “very superficial and transactional.” It also speaks to his knowledge of foreign policy, which they said was “very, very much built on the basis of someone who didn’t spend a single day in office prior to becoming president and he had a lot to learn.”

In talking to aides they discovered some shocking stuff. “He didn’t know the difference between the Baltics and Balkans,” Baker said. “One aide was saying he knew nothing about so many things, it was startling to them even after they spent time in his presence.”

It’s true: According to one of his national security advisors, John Bolton, Trump barely knew where Ukraine was. But maybe second time’s the charm! Trump has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but even though he’s a little busy with other pressing matters right now, he probably will. After all, not only will it give him a Mulligan on learning about world geography, it will also keep him out of the slammer.

