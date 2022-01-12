After surprisingly agreeing to an interview on NPR as opposed to his usual choice of more sympathetic venues like Fox News, NewsMax or OANN, Donald Trump essentially rage quit the whole thing after repeatedly being asked about his thoroughly debunked election fraud claims. During the less than 10 minute interview, NPR’s Steve Inskeep did his best to get Trump to defend his allegations of election fraud and asked the former president if Republicans have to support those false claims if they want an endorsement. Trump did not like any of that.

The situation devolved even further when Inskeep asked why more Republicans in the Senate weren’t challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election and have accepted that Biden was the clear winner. Via Mediaite:

Trump replied by raging at McConnell. “Because Mitch McConnell is a loser,” Trump said. “And frankly, Mitch McConnell, if he were on the other side and if Schumer were put in his position, he would have been fighting this like you’ve never seen before. He would have been fighting this, because when you look at it, and this is long – is a long way from over.”

After Trump blasted Mitch McConnell, Inskeep continued to press Trump on whether the GOP has to push his Big Lie stance to keep his favor, but by that point, Trump had already worked himself up into a froth and abruptly hung up. He should probably stick to fielding softballs from Sean Hannity from now on.

(Via Mediaite)