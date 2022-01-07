Former President Donald Trump is apparently still having a meltdown over President Joe Biden’s speech during a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6th insurrection.

Yesterday, Biden addressed the nation, directly calling out Trump’s involvement in the attempted coup for the first time. As part of his speech, Biden said, “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest.”

Trump, whose own former aides are now mobilizing against him, did not take the president’s remarks well, ordering his press rep Liz Harrington to share a statement (via her Twitter account) blasting both Biden and the Democratic party for using Jan. 6th as an excuse “for the most chilling assault on the civil liberties of American citizens in generations.”

“These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy,” the statement read. “All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves. But they are failing. No one believes them anymore. And the day is quickly coming when they will be overwhelmingly voted out of power. Joe Biden’s voice is now the voice of desperation and despair. His handlers gave him that speech to read yesterday because they know the unprecedented failures of his presidency and the left-wing extremism of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress have destroyed the Democrat Party.”

Trump also seemed to suggest that the attempted coup, carried out by his MAGA supporters, was some kind of hoax, saying, “Democrats cannot sustain the preposterous fabrications about January 6 much longer.”

Even odder, he went on to acknowledge the events of Jan. 6th, arguing that Democrats have blown the deadly uprising out of proportion.

“It [Jan. 6th] is being used to justify outrageous attacks on free speech, widespread censorship, de-platforming, calls for increased domestic surveillance, appalling abuse of political prisoners, labeling opponents of COVID lockdowns and mandates as national security threats, and even ordering the FBI to target parents who object to the radical indoctrination of their children in school,” Trump continued. “And this week, January 6 is also the Democrats’ excuse for trying to pass a radical Federal takeover of state election law. They are trying to BAN voter ID and other basic measures that can ensure the sacred integrity of the vote.”

So according to Trump, either Jan. 6th didn’t actually happen or it did, and it just wasn’t that bad. Either way, Trump is pretty pissed everyone keeps bringing up his little flirtation with treason and domestic terrorism.

(Via RawStory)