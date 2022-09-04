On Saturday night, Donald Trump delivered an awkward — and, yes, vicious and divisive and disturbing and endless — speech at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It was awkward because there’s a chance he could wind up indicted, even in prison for absconding with classified government documents. It was nasty because it was a Trump speech. There were a lot of bizarre and obvious lies peppered throughout the two-hour marathon, but perhaps the strangest was when he casually and baselessly accused a Democratic politician of being a drug addict.

Trump claims without evidence that John Fetterman uses drugs pic.twitter.com/UhzKnAOXtc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2022

Trump was ostensibly in the Keystone State to prop up two Republican candidates who are sagging in the polls: Doug Mastriano, who’s running for governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who’s running for Senate. Trump’s speech, of course, was mostly about him. But he took some time to slam the latter’s opponent, John Fetterman, who’s relentlessly and creatively trolled Oz. The Oz campaign has responded by making light of the stroke Fetterman had in May. Trump, hardly a stranger to low blows, decided to go after his attire instead.

“This guy’s a disaster. He comes in with a sweatsuit on. I’ve never seen him wear a suit,” Trump told the crowd of people wearing t-shirts and sweatsuits. “A dirty, dirty, dirty sweatsuit, it’s really disgusting.” He then reminded the crowd, who look way more like Fetterman than Trump, that he’s a “clean freak,” adding that Fetterman dresses “like a teenager getting high in his parents’ basement.”

Trump then exaggerated Fetterman’s relatively lax stance on certain drugs, claiming he “supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl.” Then he casually threw in a baseless accusation: “By the way, he takes them himself.”

Eventually Trump let Oz himself make a little appearance, but his endorsement of “that guy” wasn’t exactly electrifying.