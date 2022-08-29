John Fetterman has spent so much of his Senate campaign trolling his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and it’s not hard to see why: Dr. Oz is bad at social media and the sitting lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania is not. (His game is so strong, Hannity has even threatened to sue him.) But Fetterman has more to offer his state’s voters: He has lots of stances and promises that could make his constituents lives easier and better. And of them is not a popular take among those in the GOP.

“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman said on Monday in a statement. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana, I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh. This is just common sense and Pennslyvanians overwhelmingly support decriminalizing marijuana.”

Fetterman doubled down on his Twitter account — and, of course, took time to slam Oz. “I don’t want to hear any bulls*it coming out of Dr. Oz’s campaign trying to conflate decriminalizing marijuana with seriously harmful crime,” he tweeted. “Are we supposed to believe that neither he nor any members of his staff have ever used marijuana???”

He also defended his stance on crime, about which Oz has claimed he’s soft. “As mayor of Braddock, I made it my mission to combat serious crime,” he wrote. “I know firsthand what real crime looks like. Marjiuana does not fit the bill. It’s time to end the hypocrisy on this issue once and for all.”

While he was still a TV quack, Oz used to sing the glories of marijuana, calling it “one of the most underused tools in America,” and advising that the country “completely change our policy on marijuana.” That all changed when he moved to Pennsylvania in an attempt to run for its vacating Senate seat. Since then, he’s slammed Fetterman for his position on marijuana and for hanging a pot leaf flag outside his office.

Oz: He’s known for hanging a pot flag outside the window… I knew from the gay one, you work hard… pic.twitter.com/bk2Lz2DyIw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2022

Later in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Fetterman’s comments but said that Biden still only “supports leaving decisions regarding legalization for recreational use up to the states.”