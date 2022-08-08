Donald Trump has never had to formally pay for his many alleged crimes, beyond getting booted from his favorite social media service. But that doesn’t mean he never will. He’s got multiple legal headaches on right now, from the investigation into his business by the New York State attorney general’s office to the soon-to-return Jan. 6 hearings. Are the walls finally closing in? Who’s to say? But it’s probably a big deal that on Monday the feds raided the resort he now lives in.

The New York Times reported that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, where the former president is known to rant about his many woes to strangers. Sources say the investigation involves the 15 boxes of classified documents Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago last year and only returned under threat of prosecution.

Trump appeared to try and get ahead of the big news, firing off one of his makeshift press releases on rinky dink Twitter clone, which was filled with his usual pity-party ramblings.

#BREAKING—Donald Trump has just released the following statement on Truth Social: “My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago…is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of #FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.” pic.twitter.com/NW7BV44XCI — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) August 8, 2022

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home … is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote (or “Truthed”). “Nothing like this has happened to a President of the United States before.” He added, “They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat [sic] National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump went on about the continued “political persecution of President Donald J. Trump,” referring to himself in the third person. He whined that Hillary Clinton, who never tried to steal an election or help drive supporters to a failed coup (and was never president, despite repeated efforts), was never treated in such a way. He then brought up her infamous e-mails, claiming she was “allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 email,” even accusing her of taking “antique furniture” from the White House.

The news seemed to interest Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, who served time for him and delights in hearing about his many woes.

The look on your face when you learn that the @fbi just raided Mar-a-Lardo and #TFG is shitting a brick!!!#KarmaBoomerang pic.twitter.com/Na9x85TrNA — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 8, 2022

The raid comes the same day as a report that, while president, he not only demanded his military parades snub “wounded” veterans, but also praised “German soldiers” during World War II, aka the Nazis.

(Via NYT)