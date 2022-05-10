For the last two weeks, self-professed rich guy Donald Trump has been amounting some serious debt. Well, not that serious. By not fully cooperating with the New York Attorney General’s office’s investigation into his company’s business, he’s been fined $10,000 a day. As of this writing, that’s $140,000 he owes — chump change, surely, to a guy caught pocketing donations from his cash-strapped supporters. But on Friday, he finally provided an excuse for why he hasn’t turned over all the evidence they’ve requested: He lost it.

As per CNN, Trump issued an affidavit on Friday, in which he addressed some evidence he’s yet to turn over, namely four cellphones associated with the Trump Organization. But he claims he has no idea where they are. Of one of those phones, a Samsung, he swears it “was taken from me at some point while I was president.”

But maybe they’ll turn up: He says he’s attorneys to search his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and his personal residence in Trump Tower.

Despite his famous ability to simply blow off legal requests — or tie them up in frivolous lawsuits — Trump has played ball with the investigation before. He previously turned in one of his current cellphones to be imaged not once but twice, the second time “out of an abundance of caution.” He also says he only use two cellphones now, the second exclusively on his flailing, rinky-dink Twitter clone.

Trump’s previous attempt to shut off the fines from the New York Attorney General’s office did not work. But perhaps doing a variation on “the dog ate my homework” will.

(Via CNN)