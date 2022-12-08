Following Herschel Walker’s defeat in the Georgia runoff election, Republicans have turned even more on Donald Trump, who they already blamed for a lackluster performance in the midterm elections that failed to deliver a “red wave.” The former president’s once God-like control of the party is clearly crumbling, and he’s reportedly well aware of his growing persona non-grata standing.

According to a new report, Trump has been holed up in Mar-a-Lago and refusing to leave except to visit his other golf course at nearby Lake Worth Lagoon. While he has hosted a few events and appeared on teleconference calls, Trump’s hunkering down has not gone unnoticed by the GOP, which is growing weary of being shackled to his growing scandals. Specifically, his recent dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, which also happened at Mar-a-Lago. There’s also blood in the water over his lackluster 2024 announcement.

Via The Washington Post:

“The former president presents our biggest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing,” said Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa-based social conservative group. “Even the former president’s announcement is being greeted like it never happened. There’s no buzz amongst my network at all.”

Despite Trump hunkering down at his golf club, his campaign told the Post that the former president will start holding rallies and events in the new year. In fact, Trump meant to keep things quiet after his announcement, and instead, focus on “staffing up.” Yeah, that’s the ticket…

