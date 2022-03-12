Donald Trump has a checkered past when it comes to donations. In the past, he’s raised millions off his often cash-strapped supporters, only to use it to line his own pockets. Last week he even asked them to give him money after his private plane crapped out. Now reports have emerged that he offered small donors the chance to dine with him — and then never picked a winner.

As per The Washington Post, the former’s president’s PAC sent out numerous emails giving regular folks, not the unimaginably rich, a rare opportunity. “Contribute ANY AMOUNT RIGHT NOW to be automatically entered to have dinner with President Trump in New Orleans,” one e-mail read, complete with a picture of Trump hanging in the city’s famed French Quarter. “We’ll cover your flight. We’ll cover your very nice hotel. We’ll cover your dinner,” it read. “All you have to do is enter.”

The dinner would have taken place last weekend, when he attended a function at which he pitched a bizarre and childish idea of how to turn Russia and China against each other.

Alas, it was not to be. No winner was chosen, no small donor was booked into a swanky hotel, and no one wined and dined with Trump except for big time Republican donors, who cut him large checks.

A spokesperson for the former political leader who now lives in resorts blamed the kerfuffle on an “administrative error,” claiming the winner was “not properly notified.”

But karma can be a bitch, even for someone who’s spent most of his life avoiding punishment. When Trump boarded his private plane to head back to Mar-a-Lago, a malfunction forced them to turn back, at which point he was given another air vehicle. And then once again, Trump, a self-professed rich guy who was once leader of the free world, asked his supporters for money.

(Via WaPo)