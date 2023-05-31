Donald Trump famously demands utmost loyalty from his cronies. He doesn’t exactly return the favor. Cross or disappoint him in even the smallest way and he’ll turn on you. That’s what Kayleigh McEnany has learned. The former president’s fourth and final press secretary has been in the tank for Ron DeSantis since late last year, but it wasn’t until she claimed he wasn’t beating him in the polls as much as he is.

Trump on former WH press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: pic.twitter.com/buq8jqirHP — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 31, 2023

On Tuesday night, McEnany made an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, where she claimed Trump is “only” beating DeSantis by 25 points. That was enough to make Trump mad enough that he bestowed upon her her own nickname.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump raged. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Trump insinuating that she’s a liar and that she isn’t a “REAL” star was one thing. But most people couldn’t get past the supposedly mean nickname: Did he mean to write “Milktoast” or does he really not know the word is “milquetoast.”

Whatever the case, people laughed at him.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be laughing for all eternity at “Milktoast.” pic.twitter.com/fw53uhDI08 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 31, 2023

Seriously, though, the “milktoast” thing made me spit out my Gestapo soup — George Conway 🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 31, 2023

Some thought it a weird insult.

“Milktoast” has to be one of the weirder Trump insults of all time pic.twitter.com/IsSdp5vedU — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2023

Others remembered Trump’s past verbal blunders, like “hamberders.”

Many people are saying that trump likes his “hamberders” served on “milktoast.” pic.twitter.com/7D3fp974Pv — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) May 31, 2023

There were jokes.

Some took him literally.

did someone say milktoast pic.twitter.com/Whidsa68yS — 𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚔 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚜𝚘𝚗 𓅓 (@MrErikJackson) May 31, 2023

Some argued that it was cruel of Trump to turn on McEnany considering how often she lied for him.

Unhinged lunatic now attacking his former Press Secretary over complete nonsense—a woman who lied for him like no other every day. He is insane. pic.twitter.com/tFLmV9MLuv — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 31, 2023

Others argued that one oughtn’t feel bad for Kayleigh McEnany.

Make no mistake about it, Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany will enthusiastically vote for Trump if he’s the 2024 Republican nominee. So no, I don't feel bad for her. pic.twitter.com/uTCjczQ8tt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 31, 2023

Don’t feel bad for Milktoast McEnany. She gleefully worked for a terrorist regime and psychopathically spewed deadly election lies and medical conspiracies from the highest podium in the land, and never apologized for any of it. She gets what she deserves! She pays the MAGA price — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) May 31, 2023

Later that evening guest Chip Roy seemed to be reference the dust-up to her face.

Roy to Kayleigh: The deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you pic.twitter.com/NREWjXs38A — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2023

