Trump Turned On His Old Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany With One Of His Weirdest Insults Yet

Donald Trump famously demands utmost loyalty from his cronies. He doesn’t exactly return the favor. Cross or disappoint him in even the smallest way and he’ll turn on you. That’s what Kayleigh McEnany has learned. The former president’s fourth and final press secretary has been in the tank for Ron DeSantis since late last year, but it wasn’t until she claimed he wasn’t beating him in the polls as much as he is.

On Tuesday night, McEnany made an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, where she claimed Trump is “only” beating DeSantis by 25 points. That was enough to make Trump mad enough that he bestowed upon her her own nickname.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump raged. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Trump insinuating that she’s a liar and that she isn’t a “REAL” star was one thing. But most people couldn’t get past the supposedly mean nickname: Did he mean to write “Milktoast” or does he really not know the word is “milquetoast.”

Whatever the case, people laughed at him.

Some thought it a weird insult.

Others remembered Trump’s past verbal blunders, like “hamberders.”

There were jokes.

Some took him literally.

Some argued that it was cruel of Trump to turn on McEnany considering how often she lied for him.

Others argued that one oughtn’t feel bad for Kayleigh McEnany.

Later that evening guest Chip Roy seemed to be reference the dust-up to her face.

