As Donald Trump attempts to distance himself from Vladimir Putin after previously praising his invasion of Ukraine as “genius and “savvy,” he stopped by Fox Business on Monday to criticize President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation. However, when pressed by host Stuart Varney over what he’d do differently to support Ukraine, Trump repeatedly side-stepped the question and instead made vague statements about America’s “tremendous military capability.” When Trump did make a suggestion about how to help Ukraine, such as MiG jets, Javelin rocket launchers, or drones, well, these were all items that Biden is already providing.

The whole exchange got so bad that Varney became visibly exasperated with Trump’s clear inability to offer a concrete solution. By the end, he was rambling about using nukes, which has always been a concerning obsession of Trump’s going all the way back to his presidential campaign. Once again, though, Trump was light on specifics. Via Mediaite:

“Stuart, when [Putin] goes in and he kills thousands of people, are we going to just sit by and watch?” Trump asked. “This country will be in 100 years from now they will be talking about what a travesty, what a horrible thing this is.” The former president proceeded to tout the nuclear weapons capabilities of the United States but did not say whether those weapons should be used.

Obviously, Trump’s final answer is alarming considering the one specific thing everyone is trying to avoid in this situation is nuclear war. The United States, as well as NATO allies, have to be careful how it responds to Russia despite its actions in Ukraine because the wrong move could trigger Putin to launch a nuclear strike, as he’s already threatened to do. So the last thing you want to hear is a former president touting nukes while we’re on the precipice of World War III. You’d think that would be a no-brainer, but this is Trump we’re talking about.

(Via Mediaite)