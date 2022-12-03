On Friday, chaos agent Elon Musk did something chaotic, again: He gave journalist Matt Taibbi some supposedly damning intel about how Twitter handled the 2020 election. It wasn’t that damning. Over an epic tweet thread, Taibbi argued that it showed the social media service deleting tweets about a since exonerated New York Post story about the Hunter Biden laptop story, at the behest of the Biden campaign, including one by former actor and current far right stooge James Woods. But as Mediaite pointed out, most of those tweets involved pornographic photos of Hunter Biden. (It also revealed Twitter deleted some tweets at the request of the Trump administration.) Many on the right were left disappointed. Others tried to claim this rendered the 2020 election compromised. One of them was, of course, the biggest loser of the 2020 election, Donald John Trump.

Trump this morning calls to be reinstated as president and declared the winner of 2020, or to have a new election immediately. pic.twitter.com/lNLe05yshc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 3, 2022

The former president took to his rinky dink Twitter clone to make a mountain out of the molehill that was Taibbi’s report. Where many on the right saw as an anticlimactic nothingburger, Trump saw a “revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION.” He then proposed doing one of two things, asking, “do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

Trump was of course referring to himself as the “RIGHTFUL WINNER,” as he’s spent the last two years-plus crying voter fraud without supplying anything approaching proof. He’d probably prefer simply being reinstated in his old gig, as the “red wave” that failed to materialize during the midterms last month strongly suggest most voters want nothing to do with him or his bozo MAGA candidates, who either underperformed or flamed out. But at least this gives him something else to distract people from some of his recent dinner guests.