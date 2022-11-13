Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet — for now — which may be why he’s been so cavalier about how he runs the biggest social media service on the planet. Right now Twitter is a mess. Bigoted slurs spiked as soon as he took over. Advertisers and users are fleeing en masse. Then there’s that whole new blue checkmark debacle, which has led to impersonations that are already costing other companies billions — and may cost Twitter billions, too. How is Musk responding to this nightmare? By picking fights with people who shouldn’t.

The Washington Post recently ran a piece in which reporter Geoffrey A. Fowler created fake accounts of comedian Blaire Eskine and Senator Ed Markey (with their permission, of course). Doing so, Fowler reported, was disturbingly easy. Markey was livid, and demanded Musk “explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again.”

But instead of fixing the problem, Musk simply mocked Markey.

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

“Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” he replied. Markey was not amused.

One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will. https://t.co/lE178gPRoM — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 13, 2022

“One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online,” Markey wrote. “Fix your companies. Or Congress will.”

Musk may not be quaking in his boots, but he should be. As Rolling Stone notes, Markey sits on a lot of committees that regulate how he runs his businesses: