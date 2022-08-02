Tucker Carlson may support Donald Trump and his wild antics on the air, but privately, the Fox News host reportedly “holds Trump in contempt.” The revelation comes from New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters and his new book on the conservative media, Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted.

While promoting the book on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, Peters shared his analysis of Carlson, which Bolling had a hard time believing. Carlson had just been photographed with Trump at his golf course over the weekend, but Peters explained why that means nothing.

“I think you know as well as I do that Tucker, in private, what he says about Trump is very different than what he says about Trump in public, and it benefits him to be seen having photos taken with Trump at the golf course and everything,” Peters said via Mediaite. “He didn’t vote for Trump as far as we know. I mean, I don’t know, I wasn’t there with him in the in the ballot box, but we know that Tucker Carlson is one of these people who benefits from having the Trump audience on his side, but thinks very little of the people who make up that audience.”

Peters took things even further and delivered a scathing critique of conservative media while appearing on the right-wing news network.

“I think there are a lot of people, Eric, who snicker behind Trump’s back, who say that they support him publicly and they like his ideas, and they like him,” Peters said. “But privately, it’s a different story, and that to me is the ultimate fallacy of the conservative media.”

(Via Mediaite)