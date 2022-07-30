Donald Trump hasn’t been in office for a year-and-a-half, but he’s not enjoying a chill post-presidential life. Instead, he wants to run again, even as he’s plagued with lawsuits and an investigation by the Justice Department. He’s even found time to enrage 9/11 survivors and families of victims, who are righteously angry that he’s hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament, a mere six years after blaming Saudi Arabia for the World Trade Center attacks. But on top of being a massive about-face, even for him, the shindig appears to be yet another Trump failure.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the first day of the tournament on Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. There they found “light crowds” and golfers who “weren’t exactly supercharged.” What’s more, it didn’t seem like matters would improve. Tickets for Saturday’s events, WSJ reported, were not quite in high demand, going for a mere $1 on the ticket re-seller service StubHub.

There were some people adjacent to the tournament, though, who did seem supercharged:

Not far from the course, the families of 9/11 victims assailed those associating with the circuit. When Phil Mickelson teed off in the opening round, a fan appeared to yell: “Do it for the Saudi royal family!”

Trump himself has been cruising around the grounds, in a golf cart emblazoned with the presidential seal. Oh, and about that: On top of all of his other legal and financial woes, the former president may have set him for up to six months in prison for illegally using said seal.

(Via WSJ)