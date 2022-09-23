Tucker Carlson has become something of a political hero in Russia, where he’s a regular face seen to those who don’t even think to question the validity of the “news” being spouted on state-run TV. Fortunately, Americans are different. And even some devoted Fox News viewers had to be a bit skeptical when, on Thursday night, Carlson — who has regularly spread falsehoods and misinformation about Russia’s position in its war with Ukraine (hint: they’re not winning) — issued a dire warning to his viewers that continuing to support Ukraine in its war with Russia is likely to end in the imminent destruction of the United States. No, we’re not kidding.

According to Carlson, this war could have been over almost just as soon as it started if Ukraine has just bent over and submitted, but the U.S. made sure that didn’t happen. Because, says Tucker, “Biden’s advisors wanted a total regime change war against Russia, apparently to avenge the election of Donald Trump, which they believed Putin was responsible for. And they were willing to fight to the last Ukrainian to get it.”

As Carlson explains it, Russia and Ukraine were all set to come to an agreement just days ahead of Putin’s invasion of the country. But it was the U.S. and the UK, working together, who put a stop to any sort of peaceful accord. Because we were still smarting from the fact that Trump had been in office at all — even though he had been voted out more than a year before all of this. “This was the moment where the goal changed from restoring Ukraine to what it was before the invasion — and that seems reasonable to everyone in the West — to something very different: to a war designed to topple Vladimir Putin, just like we toppled Saddam Hussein, and then hoping for the best afterward. That is clearly insane and dangerous.”

Tucker: America and the UK demand total war with Russia. pic.twitter.com/E7g9KzR1dt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2022

“Insane” and “dangerous” are definitely two words that come to mind listening to Carlson. But the Fox News host took his doom-and-glooming to another level when he insisted that all this political maneuvering has put us “the closest we have ever been to nuclear conflict in history.”

Why? Because Carlson thinks that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky — the voice of Paddington — is playing it pretty fast and loose with threatening nuclear war against Russia. Despite the fact that Ukraine has no nuclear weapons. But Tucker pointed to an article that ran in The Guardian, in which Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelensky, said:

“The other nuclear states need to say very firmly that as soon as Russia even thinks of carrying out nuclear strikes on foreign territory — in this case the territory of Ukraine — there will be swift retaliatory nuclear strikes to destroy the nuclear launch sites in Russia.”

Macgregor: there's been a lot of loose talk about the viability of waging a limited nuclear war against Russia, using the so-called tactical nuclear weapon… So they just wanted to reaffirm clearly that they will respond if we use a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/S2buvv9ckE — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2022

According to Carlson, however, this quote came from Zelensky himself. As he told his audience: “This week, President Zelensky of Ukraine gave an interview to the left-wing newspaper The Guardian. And in it, he casually called for the United States to nuke Vladimir Putin.” Except Zelensky didn’t say that, and Tucker’s misrepresentation of the “interview” was clearly intentional, as the attribution he gave on the screen for the quote indicated.

He went on to break down the quote word by word, and got stuck on the “as soon as Russia even thinks of carrying out nuclear strikes” part — which to Carlson meant “before Russia actually launches missiles, the U.S. needs to launch nuclear weapons.”

Podolyak’s quote was in response to a video that Putin himself issued on Wednesday, in which he noted: “I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction… and we will certainly use all means at our disposal. It’s not a bluff.”

It’s that threat that Carlson says has pushed “Ukraine’s government to call for an immediate nuclear attack on Russia. An attack that would, without question, result in the immediate destruction of New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles; the deaths of tens of millions of Americans. That’s what [Zelensky] just said. Sane people do not talk this way. Ever!”

Again, Zelensky didn’t say that.

Tucker: They’re telling you that Russia is a state sponsor of terror. Why are they saying that? Because what do we do with terror states? We topple their governments! pic.twitter.com/Asej3JWwIE — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2022

Tucker: For the same reason you wouldn’t take financial advice for someone who had gone bankrupt or go to marriage counseling with someone who’s been m— divorced three times pic.twitter.com/NHnxb2aQ55 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2022

Regrettably, Tucker didn’t even end it there. He went on to state that Biden is the only person with the power to put an end to these threats right now. But that instead, he’s essentially pushing for World War III. “This is complete craziness,” Carlson concluded. “This is a, quote, ‘strategy’ that could easily bring the total destruction of the west, and soon — and maybe that’s the point.”

(Via Media Matters)