Tucker Carlson has rarely met a dictator’s ass he didn’t want to kiss, and Vladimir Putin is at the very top of that puckering up list. The Fox News host is something of a folk hero in Russia: Because of the pro-Putin propaganda he so often spews, the Kremlin has encouraged Russia’s state TV to air as much of Tucker’s face as possible — and they’re certain to love his latest rant about how Putin is winning the war in Ukraine, which does not seem to be the case. But on Fox News, what Tucker says goes. And what he had to say on Monday night is that Joe Biden is crazy for suggesting that Putin surrender:

Joe Biden is calling for an ‘unconditional surrender’ from Vladimir Putin. Here’s the weird thing: By any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine. He is winning the war in Ukraine! And Joe Biden looks at that and says, ‘We won’t stop until you proffer an unconditional surrender.’ This isn’t bad policy — this is nuts! It makes no sense. In fact, it only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the west in order to make way for Chinese global dominance. What would be the other explanation for this behavior?

As usual, Carlson provided no evidence for his baseless claims — unless one counts raising his voice an octave as indisputable proof.

As The Independent reports, Carlson’s comments came amidst a segment about Europe’s energy shortage, and how the real threat to the world isn’t global warming. “It never was global warming,” according to Carlson. “The real threat to people is global cooling, otherwise known as winter. Far more people freeze to death every year than die of heat.”

As Namita Singh writes for The Independent, Carlson’s comments came “even as scientists across the world have warned about the possibility of total human extinction due to the climate crisis, with a general agreement that temperatures are rising, alongside an increasing rate of sea level rise.”

