A lot of damning secrets about Fox News, its higher-ups, and its staff have recently been made public, all thanks to that looming $1.6 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. (Two more lawsuits, made by a former producer and featuring extra dirt, surely won’t help their case.) Among the most explosive involve Tucker Carlson. Texts reveal that not only didn’t he actually believe the voter fraud nonsense he parroted on air, he also hated Donald Trump “passionately.” After weeks of just ignoring it, he’s finally trying to spin it.

As per The Daily Beast, on Monday Tucker went on conservative radio host Bo Snerdley’s show, where he was asked about all those private texts in a safer space than on, say, CNN. Indeed, Snerdley asked him straight up, “What’s the deal with you and Donald Trump?”

“I’m pretty straightforward; I love Trump,” Carlson said. “Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful. And I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts. That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated.”

Granted, he was also mad when his damning texts, which say the opposite, “were all grabbed completely illegitimately.” He then claimed he wasn’t talking about Trump himself, but “Trump” as all his campaign staffers (and presumably not Trump himself).

“Those particular texts were pulled at exactly the moment where I was texting with one of my producers because some idiot on the Trump campaign had sent us the name of these dead voters who had voted,” Tucker declared. “And we went and I repeated them on air, and it turns out some of them were alive. So, I was just—I felt humiliated.”

Sure enough, Tucker — who says he still believes the 2020 election “was not on the level” — had reached out to Team Trump, asking them to provide evidence of voter fraud. They gave him easily-disprovable BS about dead voters voting, which he aired before properly vetting it.

“Well, it turned out some of them were still alive,” Carlson explained. “And I was so mad by the incompetence of that campaign, which was completely incompetent. I mean, completely you know, I’m like the one guy who’s open-minded about the election being unfair. And that’s what they send me? Anyway. Whatever. I was mad. That was a moment in time.”

For what it’s worth, Trump has forgiven him, though he did that thing he does by talking longer than he should and blurting out what’s probably the truth. “He doesn’t hate me, or at least, not anymore!” he wrote this month on his Twitter clone.

(Via The Daily Beast)