Fox News host Tucker Carlson has had a grand time spreading Covid misinformation over the past few years. His combativeness on several subjects is at the point where Jon Stewart’s pointing out his “confusion enema” response to being called out on falsehoods. And one major point of contention that specifically applies to Tucker (in the Covid context) has been his refusal to clarify whether he, like his Fox News colleagues and Rupert Murdoch, actually did get the jab.

Carlson’s stood so firmly against making that reveal that, when quizzed, he pushed back at New York Times reporter Ben Smith with a question about his sex life. Carlson’s also been strangely obsessed with wanting to talk to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend about reportedly swollen testicles (as an alleged vaccine reaction), and so, it’s quite something that Tucker has actually come forward to tell the world whether he’s walking his talk, so to speak.

As The Daily Beast reports (as part of its Source Material newsletter), Carlson recently spoke at the Awaken megachurch in San Marcos, California, where he bragged about skipping “the first three” doses, and he doesn’t intend upon starting with the fourth, and the crowd went wild. Here’s more:

Audio provided to Source Material by the nonprofit investigative outfit confirmed Carlson’s remarks, which further included him citing having grown up “next to the Salk Institute in La Jolla” as evidence that he is “obviously” not opposed to vaccines. “I’ve had like a million of them,” he said, but regarding the COVID shots, Carlson added of its proponents: “I look at these people, like, this just does not make sense at all. And I have no idea what’s up here, but whatever you’re telling me it’s just not true.”

Well, there you have it. As the Times of San Diego detailed, Tucker spoke at this engagement on April 2, and people paid up to $5,000 for a ticket to watch him speak. Now, is he actually telling the truth at all? God only knows, and perhaps literally.

(Via The Daily Beast)