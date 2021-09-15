Tucker Carlson Wants To Talk To Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend

Monday evening saw the return of the Met Gala, which had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic. There was a lot of talk about attendees’ outfits. But one person who wasn’t even there may have outshone them all. Nicki Minaj wound up stealing the spotlight thanks to a string of tweets that voiced her concern about the COVID-19 vaccine. One of her tweets concerned her cousin’s friend, who allegedly his fiancée call off their wedding his “testicles became swollen” following his COVID vaccination. (Of course, there could have been other things to cause that.) Rightwing commentators rushed to Minaj’s side, among them Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who had a special request for a recent news broadcast.

Tucker: If Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend is watching… we want to hear your story. pic.twitter.com/RmIBCtIfC6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2021

“We haven’t been able to figure whether this show is broadcast in Trinidad,” Carlson said on his show Tuesday, having already discussed the matter the night before. “But if Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend is watching, or his former fiancée is watching, we want to hear your story. We’ll come to Port Of Spain to see you.”

For the record, when asked if evidence exists for reproductive issues as a result of the Modera, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci has replied with “a resounding no.” But Carlson is never one to listen to experts.

Amid all this, Minaj’s vaccine tweets also sparked a beef with Piers Morgan. This saga is most likely far from over, so we’ll be back to report on the next chapter whenever that arrives. Until then, please get vaccinated.