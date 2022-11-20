This year’s World Cup was a mess even before it began. Qatar, located in west Asia, has proven a controversial choice of host, infamous for its human rights violations. Indeed, thousands of migrant workers have died over the 12 years it took to prepare for it event. In protest, multiple big name artists have declined offers to play. Now some of the estimated 1.5 million planning to attend the month-long event are in for a rude awakening.

As Qatar is located on a peninsula smaller than Connecticut, getting accommodations has proven difficult. There are simply not enough hotels to house the large throngs; Airbnbs have inevitably proven too expensive for many. The solution: Paying around $200 a night — over 29 days — to stay in the Fan Village Cabins Free Zone, a series of makeshift portacabins located in the desert, about a 20-minute metro ride away from the city of Doha, where the matches take place.

Mere hours before the World Cup was set to kick off on Sunday, parts of the Fan Village were still under construction. Those that arrived on time were in for a rude awakening. Cabins made of thick plastic that were too hot during the day, equipped not with air conditioners but simple electric fans. The showers and sinks spewed brown water.

In other words, it didn’t exactly look like a pleasant getaway.

Prediction: The Qatar World Cup is going to be an absolutely shambolic shitshow Exhibit 435895035: The Al-Emadi fan village featuring $207-per-night shipping containers generously dubbed 'cabins' 📸:Getty pic.twitter.com/ZSQoIKJNwJ — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) November 9, 2022

We spent the night in a fan village near Lusail Stadium. Guests slowly checking in to find they can’t buy drinking water without a wristband. It’s 30 degrees. Nearest shop an hour walk. No one knows where the wristbands are. We’re told the festival is meant to kick off at 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/Fi7DPXqnrq — Rhia Chohan (@rhiachohan) November 19, 2022

Sure enough, comparisons to the notorious failed Fyre Festival of 2017, which ended with its co-founder, con artist Billy McFarland, sentenced to six years in prison. Currently in a halfway house, he’s of course angling for a Mulligan.

The fan village for the World Cup in Qatar is basically just Fyre Festival 2.0 pic.twitter.com/Yk9ujTtlaG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 16, 2022

I love that on top of it being morally and ethically repugnant, we're also doing the world cup as a kind of big budget fyre festival sequel. https://t.co/M42GOsqDdn — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) November 19, 2022

– Must adhere to Qatari law (any alcohol, pork product, or displays of homosexuality result in imprisonment)

– Fyre Festival-esque dingy tents

– Stadiums built off slave labor

– Journalists harassed

– Accusations of Qatar bribing opponents to tank WORLD CUP 2022: — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@UrinatingTree) November 17, 2022

Fyre Festival 2, brought to you by FIFA https://t.co/hqTg2k0AMX — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) November 15, 2022

Comparing this fiasco to Fyre Festival is unfair; Fyre Festival didn't kill several thousand migrant workers. https://t.co/TAu3VLRDwl — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) November 19, 2022

There is a Plan B: Some fans are expected to stay in neighboring countries, flying in for key matches. But not everyone has the scratch to repeatedly hop on planes in the span of a month. Anyway, what a mess.

(Via CNN)