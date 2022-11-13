The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been a hot-button issue from the moment Qatar was awarded the coveted tournament in 2010 because of the country’s history of atrocious human rights violations and corruption. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter recently admitted “Qatar is a mistake,” and Dua Lipa agrees.

The multiplatinum pop star took to her Instagram story early this morning (November 13) to address rumors attaching her to the World Cup’s opening ceremony.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” Lipa wrote. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One love, Dua x.”

Lipa will finish the nine-show Australia leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday (November 16). After that, the three-time Grammy winner will presumably keep chipping away at writing her new album.

BTS’ Jung Kook, meanwhile, will perform at the opening ceremony.

The FIFA WORLD Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off next Sunday, November 20, and will run through December 18.

