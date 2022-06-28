If the name Yesli Vega isn’t familiar to you, don’t worry… but do pray that it doesn’t become more familiar. The former police officer is now a Republican congressional candidate in Virginia who is currently making Marjorie Taylor Greene-sized waves regarding her absolutely baseless—and painfully idiotic—response to a question about rape-related pregnancy.

On Monday, Axios Richmond caught audio footage of the cop-turned-politician discussing the overturning of Roe v. Wade—a decision she’s clearly championing. When asked about exceptions, such as in the case of rape, Vega responded in a way that would have some small children who just learned that storks don’t deliver babies questioning her thinking.

Voicing her support for the decision, Vega explained that “The left will say, ‘Well what about in cases of rape or incest?’ I’m a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I’ve worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant.”

Well, if she’s only seen it once then surely it must be a rarity.

When one equally clueless onlooker relayed hearing that “it’s harder for a woman to get pregnant if she’s been raped,” Vega admitted that while she hadn’t “you know, seen any studies,” the logic (!?!) behind that statement seemed pretty sound to her.

But wait, it gets worse…

“It wouldn’t surprise me. Because it’s not something that’s happening organically. You’re forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly—it’s not like, you know—and so I can see why there is truth to that. It’s unfortunate.”

So because the sex isn’t happening “organically” and the man is doing it “quickly,” the penis must somehow be equipped with an internal rape monitor that instructs the sperm to avoid insemination? Yes, that makes total sense.

Meanwhile, the peer-reviewed American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology conducted a three-year study back in 1996 that found that the national rape-related pregnancy rate was approximately five percent among women ages 12 to 45, which they estimated to be approximately 32,101 pregnancies per year—and 32.4 percent of those women did not learn they were pregnant until they were in their second trimester. In cases of rape-related pregnancy, the study found that 50 percent of the victims opted for abortion while 32.2 percent of women chose to keep the baby; 5.9 percent of women placed the child up for adoption while 11.8 percent had spontaneous abortions.