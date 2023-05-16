The Year’s Biggest Video Game Is Also A Hit On Porn Websites

The (incredible) game hasn’t even been out for a week, but it’s reasonable to assume that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will go down as one of the best-selling video games of 2023, if not the best selling. You can see already its impact on the greatest signifier of any property’s influence, porn.

Nintendo must be so proud.

Beginning earlier this month, searches for “zelda” on Pornhub were up 236 percent. By May 12th, the day Tears of the Kingdom came out, they were up 399 percent. And it just kept rising: according to Pornhub Insights, “that trend continued, with May 13th seeing an increase of +759 percent, followed by +1,362 percent on May 14th and a massive +1,477 percent increase on the 15th!” Pornhub visitors were horny for one character, in particular.

Our statisticians wanted to know how the Zelda universe impacted search terms between May 12th and 14th when compared to average. It seemed the character Purah was at the top of the list, as the term, “purah zelda” saw an enormous increase of +42,257 percent! Second to Purah was “legend of zelda rule 34” which saw an increase of +22,067 percent. Coming in third, “zelda botw paya” saw an increase of +7,938 percent

Also more popular than usual: “zelda cosplay,” “legend of zelda hentai,” and “legend of zelda rule 34.” (If you don’t know what “rule 34” is, you might be the one person who spends too little time online.) Meanwhile, the most searched for Zelda characters are Purah, Princess Zelda, Paya, and finally Link. What? No love for Bokoblins? Oh wait. They’re number nine.

You can find the complete data here. For the SFW types, here you go:

If you want to see the Zelda tears of the kingdom robot with the fire breathing dragon penis, here it is. https://t.co/owIVXTw30k — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 11, 2023

It’s SFW compared to “legend of zelda hentai,” at least.

