Few games have generated as much excitement this year as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It makes sense why with Breath of the Wild being arguably one of the best games ever made. It’s an impossible game to follow, but Tears of the Kingdom is gonna give it a go, and honestly after its most recent trailer, there might be reason to believe it can surpass its predecessor.

The thing we have wondered ever since the game was released was how, exactly, does Nintendo plan to approach a sequel to Breath of the Wild? They could reinvent the structure entirely, or they can double down on what worked and make it even better. After today, I think we can safely say it’s the latter, because what we got to see was an open world just like the previous one with a ton of open space to experiment and play in.

"Our last line of defense will be Link“ Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, coming May 12th, only on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/oocfw39s9z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2023

The best part of Breath of the Wild wasn’t really the story or the dungeons or even the puzzles. It was the open nature of it, as players were told to just go into the world and see what happens. This led to amazing moments for each individual player where they all experienced their own stories and moments. The latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer is full of teasers of what tools the player will have to work with. We saw antigravity, a lot of gliding, the ability to throw boulders, and at one point, Link enters a giant water ball.

This world is going to be a toy box. Since it is a Zelda game, we know there will be a plot and puzzles to guide us along, but personally, I can’t wait to see how this game lets me experience Hyrule.