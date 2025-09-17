You’re Buying YouTube All Wrong

“Aren’t I better off buying this via YouTube on the exchange?”

It’s a fair question if you’re an advertiser. The YouTube exchange (Auction/YouTube Select) provides a good path when efficiency and broad reach are the goal. But look deeper and think about the value and experience that matters most for your message and business.

Think of buying ads on YouTube through the exchange as buying a ticket to a music festival. You get in, but you’re at the mercy of the crowd — sometimes stuck in the back. Buying UPROXX Direct is like being side-stage with an all-access pass.