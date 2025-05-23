Alex Warren is currently in the middle of his Cheaper Than Therapy Tour, still riding the momentum of his breakout hit “Ordinary.” But rather than resting on his laurels, he’s already searching for his next Billboard smash… which he might have done with “Bloodline” featuring rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll. With a soaring, sing-along chorus, and a knee-slapping backwoods rhythm, “Bloodline” is a rousing slice of Americana riding the line between the late-aughts bluegrass breakout and today’s pop-country resurgence.

In the press release for the song, Warren explained, “‘Bloodline’ is a record about overcoming generational trauma… it’s a reminder that where you came from and the way you were raised doesn’t define who you are today.” The song doesn’t waste time getting to this message, opening with Warren singing, “Take that pain, pass it down like photos on the wall / Momma said, ‘Your dad’s to blame, but that’s his Daddy’s fault’.” Whew.

Jelly Roll’s assist is timely but not wholly unexpected, after the Antioch native brought Warren out during his Stagecoach set, alongside other burgeoning genre dabblers such as BigXThaPlug, Brandon Lake, Jessie Murph, Lana Del Rey, MGK, Shaboozey, and Wiz Khalifa.

