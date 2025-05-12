Alex Warren Extends His ‘Cheaper Than Therapy’ Tour With 15 New Dates

YouTuber Alex Warren is rapidly rising in popularity — and on the charts. His song “Ordinary” has already topped the Billboard Global 200, and has peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, earning him a surprise appearance at Stagecoach alongside Jelly Roll and an extension of his ongoing Cheaper Than Therapy Tour. 15 new dates have been added, picking up in August after the conclusion of the tour’s first US leg in June. Added dates include stops in San Diego, Hawaii, three dates in Florida, and both Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday, May 14 at 10am local time, while the general sale begins on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time. You can sign up for presale here, or get the general sale tickets on LiveNation.com. See below for the mew tour dates.

08/09 – San Diego, CA @ Frontwave Arena

08/14 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

09/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/25 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/03 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

10/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/05 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

10/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!