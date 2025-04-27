Yesterday (April 26), Jelly Roll made his joyous return to Stagecoach. The “I Am Not Okay” musician’s career has rapidly expanded since his 2024 billed appearance. But his headlining Stagecoach 2025 set plainly laid out all the ways he has professional grown.

Country music fans roughed it in the California desert to experience Jelly Roll live before The Big Ass Stadium Tour and so he pulled out all the stops for festivalgoers. Many expected a surprise cameo from his road mate Post Malone, after Jelly Roll joined him at Coachella 2025. But, Jelly Roll had something else up his flannel sleeve. Jelly Roll’s Stagecoach 2025 performance featured guest appearances by Lana Del Rey, MGK, Jessie Murph, Brandon Lake, Shaboozey, Alex Warren, BigXThaPlug, and Wiz Khalifa.

Lana Del Rey joined Jelly Roll for a duet (viewable here) of his track, “Save Me,” which was originally featured Lainey Wilson.

Jelly Roll’s debuts did not end there. His was later joined by past collaborators MGK, Jessie Murph, Brandon Lake, and Shaboozey, and for magically live renditions of their respective tunes.

Alongside his friend MGK, Jelly Roll performed their record “Lonely Road” (viewable here). He then gave the stage to MGK for a solo performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend” (viewable here). MGK claimed to have been banned from Coachella, standing on the famous Empire Polo Club grounds must have been bittersweet.

Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll powered through “Wild Ones” (viewable here). Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll treated the crowd to “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (viewable here).

Fresh off of the release of their collaboration “Amen,” Shaboozey and Jelly Roll would have been remise to not perform the record (view that here). Jelly Roll’s Stagecoach 2025 cameos did not end there.

Jelly Roll debuted a forthcoming collaboration with Alex Warren titled, “Oh My Brother.”

BigXThaPlug delivered a surprise performance of his standout singles (viewable here). Even Wiz Khalifa blessed the crowd.

Today (April 27) is the final day of Stagecoach 2025. Find more information about the festival’s livestream here.