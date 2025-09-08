Sound Check guest Bailey Zimmerman is in the midst of his New To Country tour, with just a couple dates left this upcoming weekend before wrapping up. Before the trek ends, though, Zimmerman has announced another one: Today (September 8), Zimmerman confirmed the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026.

The new dates run from next February to June, seeing the rising country star hit primarily the eastern and southern US, as well as Canada.

Tickets go on sale starting September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. That will be preceded by an artist-presale on September 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign-ups for that and more information on tickets can be found on Zimmerman’s website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.