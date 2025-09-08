Sound Check guest Bailey Zimmerman is in the midst of his New To Country tour, with just a couple dates left this upcoming weekend before wrapping up. Before the trek ends, though, Zimmerman has announced another one: Today (September 8), Zimmerman confirmed the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026.
The new dates run from next February to June, seeing the rising country star hit primarily the eastern and southern US, as well as Canada.
Tickets go on sale starting September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. That will be preceded by an artist-presale on September 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign-ups for that and more information on tickets can be found on Zimmerman’s website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Bailey Zimmerman’s 2026 Tour Dates: Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026
02/19/2026 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
02/21/2026 — Athens, GA @ Atkins Ford Arena
02/26/2026 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/27/2026 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
02/28/2026 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
03/05/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/12/2026 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/13/2026 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
03/14/2026 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
03/27/2026 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
04/02/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
04/03/2026 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
04/04/2026 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center Arena
04/09/2026 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/10/2026 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/11/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16/2026 — Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
04/17/2026 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/18/2026 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
04/30/2026 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena
05/01/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/04/2026 — Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater
06/05/2026 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
06/06/2026 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/10/2026 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
06/11/2026 — Kelowna, AB @ Prospera Place
06/13/2026 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/18/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/19/2026 — London, ON @ Canada Life Place
06/20/2026 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Check out Zimmerman’s Sound Check episode below:
Different Night Same Rodeo is out now via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Find more information here.