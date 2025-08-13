For the past few weeks, Texas rapper BigXthaPlug has been rolling out his country-inspired new album, I Hope You’re Happy. After sharing collaborations with Shaboozey and Ella Langley, Mr. thaPlug revealed that there are plenty more to come, posting the tracklist on Instagram.

In addition to the aforementioned singles, features on the album will include such country mainstays as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett, along with rising stars of the genre such as Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and Tucker Wetmore. Fellow country genre-bender Ink and Ella Langley offer some gender balance, and the whole collection clocks in at a tidy nine songs (with two interludes).

Although the album features country collabs galore, BigX hesitates to call it a country album, or himself a country artist. In an interview with Billboard, he clarified, “I wouldn’t say my version of country music is country music. It’s kind of mixing the two sounds. I’m rapping on a bunch of country-style beats, but it’s not just country. I’m not on there sounding like no cowboy; I’m rapping. I’m just doing it from a country standpoint. I’m not saying it was easy — it definitely was a challenge.”

See below for the full tracklist.