For the past few weeks, Texas rapper BigXthaPlug has been rolling out his country-inspired new album, I Hope You’re Happy. After sharing collaborations with Shaboozey and Ella Langley, Mr. thaPlug revealed that there are plenty more to come, posting the tracklist on Instagram.
In addition to the aforementioned singles, features on the album will include such country mainstays as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett, along with rising stars of the genre such as Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and Tucker Wetmore. Fellow country genre-bender Ink and Ella Langley offer some gender balance, and the whole collection clocks in at a tidy nine songs (with two interludes).
Although the album features country collabs galore, BigX hesitates to call it a country album, or himself a country artist. In an interview with Billboard, he clarified, “I wouldn’t say my version of country music is country music. It’s kind of mixing the two sounds. I’m rapping on a bunch of country-style beats, but it’s not just country. I’m not on there sounding like no cowboy; I’m rapping. I’m just doing it from a country standpoint. I’m not saying it was easy — it definitely was a challenge.”
See below for the full tracklist.
BigXthaPlug I Hope You’re Happy Tracklist
01. “I Hope You’re Happy” Feat. Darius Rucker
02. “Gone” (Interlude)
03. “Box Me Up” Feat. Jelly Roll
04. “All the Way” Feat. Bailey Zimmerman
05. “Hell at Night” Feat. Ella Langley
06. “Gift & A Curse” (Interlude)
07. “Pray Hard” Feat. Luke Combs
08. “Home” Feat. Shaboozey
09. “24/7” Feat. Ink
10. “About You” Feat. Tucker Wetmore
11. “Long Nights” Feat. Thomas Rhett
I Hope You’re Happy is out on 8/22 via 600 Entertainment/UnitedMasters. You can get more info here.