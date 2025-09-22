Rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has a whole bunch of tour dates coming up in 2026. He’s adding to that, too, but in a different, more football-oriented way. (The football connection is a natural one given that Zimmerman and Luke Combs’ “Backup Plan” is ESPN’s 2025 college football season anthem.)
Today (September 22), Zimmerman announced a run of tailgate pop-up activations on college campuses. The Different Night Same Rodeo College Tailgate Experiences are tied to Zimmerman’s tour dates and there’s a lot to love about them. The events will feature exclusive custom merch, like free school-color bandanas, koozies, hats, and T-shirts with on-site customization. There will also be a temporary tattoo parlor and a Silverado photo moment, featuring a Different Night Same Rodeo-branded Chevy Silverado.
The takeovers actually already started this past weekend, with Zimmerman heading to Clemson University as the football team was taking on Syracuse. To get a feel for what it was like, and was future activations will be like, there’s a video here.
The following activations are coming up soon:
University of Georgia – Athens, GA – Alabama vs. Georgia – September 27, 2025
Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, TX – Colorado vs. TCU – October 4, 2025
University of Tennessee – Knoxville, TN – Arkansas vs. Tennessee – October 11, 2025
October 18, 2025 – To Be Announced
Check out Zimmerman’s 2026 tour dates, including upcoming tailgate pop-ups, below.
Bailey Zimmerman’s 2026 Tour Dates
02/19/2026 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
02/21/2026 — Athens, GA @ Atkins Ford Arena* | POP UP: University of Georgia @ Alabama vs. Georgia
02/26/2026 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena* | POP UP: Clemson University @ Syracuse vs. Clemson
02/27/2026 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center* | POP UP: University of Tennessee @ Arkansas vs. Tennessee
02/28/2026 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
03/05/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/12/2026 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/13/2026 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
03/14/2026 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
03/27/2026 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
04/02/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena* | POP UP: Texas Christian University @ Colorado vs. TCU
04/03/2026 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
04/04/2026 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center Arena
04/09/2026 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/10/2026 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/11/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16/2026 — Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
04/17/2026 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/18/2026 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
04/30/2026 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena
05/01/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/04/2026 — Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater
06/05/2026 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
06/06/2026 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/10/2026 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
06/11/2026 — Kelowna, AB @ Prospera Place
06/13/2026 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/18/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/19/2026 — London, ON @ Canada Life Place
06/20/2026 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
* Different Night Same Rodeo College Tailgate Experience date
Check out Zimmerman’s Sound Check episode below:
Different Night Same Rodeo is out now via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Find more information here.