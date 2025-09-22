Rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has a whole bunch of tour dates coming up in 2026. He’s adding to that, too, but in a different, more football-oriented way. (The football connection is a natural one given that Zimmerman and Luke Combs’ “Backup Plan” is ESPN’s 2025 college football season anthem.)

Today (September 22), Zimmerman announced a run of tailgate pop-up activations on college campuses. The Different Night Same Rodeo College Tailgate Experiences are tied to Zimmerman’s tour dates and there’s a lot to love about them. The events will feature exclusive custom merch, like free school-color bandanas, koozies, hats, and T-shirts with on-site customization. There will also be a temporary tattoo parlor and a Silverado photo moment, featuring a Different Night Same Rodeo-branded Chevy Silverado.

The takeovers actually already started this past weekend, with Zimmerman heading to Clemson University as the football team was taking on Syracuse. To get a feel for what it was like, and was future activations will be like, there’s a video here.

The following activations are coming up soon:

University of Georgia – Athens, GA – Alabama vs. Georgia – September 27, 2025

Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, TX – Colorado vs. TCU – October 4, 2025

University of Tennessee – Knoxville, TN – Arkansas vs. Tennessee – October 11, 2025

October 18, 2025 – To Be Announced

Check out Zimmerman’s 2026 tour dates, including upcoming tailgate pop-ups, below.