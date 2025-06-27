Last week, country star Bailey Zimmerman teased on social media, “I’ve been cooking up with @diplo for a long time trying to get a country summer smash for yall… I think we’ve got it… yall wanna hear it?!” Not long after, he revealed that the collaboration in question is called “Ashes,” and that it’d be out soon. Zimmerman and Diplo, naturally, waited to unveil the song on new music Friday today (June 27), so it’s out now.

On the fiery bop, Zimmerman sings about reuniting with an old partner, singing, “We’re just an old flame, burnin’ at both ends / Sour mash barrel, baby, when the match hits / Only thing I don’t know is how the hell we ain’t ashes / You burn me, I burn you / Quicker than the cold liquor we burn through / I bet the damn devil himself is askin’ / How the hell we ain’t ashes.”

Observant fans might have seen this one coming, as Diplo made a cameo appearance in Zimmerman’s “Comin’ In Cold” video earlier this month.

The tune comes from Zimmerman’s upcoming album Different Night Same Rodeo, which follows his hit 2023 debut Religiously. The Album.

Listen to “Ashes” above.

Different Night Same Rodeo is out 8/8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Find more information here.