Drake Says Justin Bieber Hasn’t Responded To His Collaboration Request

Justin Bieber has found a lot of success with his collaborations; The most recent ones of note include the No. 1 singles “Stuck With U” with Ariana Grande, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and “Stay” with The Kid Laroi. So, it’s not surprising that Bieber is interested in getting back in the studio with a creative partner, and he’s even soliciting interested parties on social media.

Yesterday, Bieber shared a set of photos on Instagram and wrote, “Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

Of course, despite how it may sound, this call isn’t open to anybody: For science, I attempted to send Bieber a DM, but Instagram said, “You can’t message this account unless they follow you.” But, some noteworthy folks have expressed interest in linking up with Bieber, like Drake, who commented on the post, “I DM’d but no reply.”

Drake wasn’t the only big-timer to chime in on the collaboration-seeking post: Uproxx cover star Big Sean commented, “Check Dm’s.” Kehlani wrote, “whewwhewwww.” Jaden Smith commented, “Check your DMs gang.” Bailey Zimmerman also commented, “WE NEED COUNTRY JB!!!!”

Bieber has already gotten started with the collaborations, it appears: Last month, he was seen with Fred Again.. and Sekou.