With his 2023 debut Religiously. The Album., Bailey Zimmerman established himself as one of country’s biggest rising stars. The project peaked in the top ten of the Billboard 200 and the country chart in the US, and it spawned a handful of top-ten country singles, most notably “Rock And A Hard Place,” which also hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

That’s quite the act to follow, but that’s what Zimmerman is doing now: Today (June 6), Zimmerman announced Different Night Same Rodeo, his sophomore album. He also shared a video for a new single, “Comin’ In Cold,” a summer-ready romp. (Also look out for a Diplo cameo in the visual.)

He sings of a troublesome old flame in the chorus: “Speak of the devil, she must’ve heard me thinkin’ about her / ‘Cause here she comes and there I go / Different night, same rodeo, I know I know better / But I’ve got a way of holdin’ on to the ones that let me go / Set me on fire, put me out like smoke / She’s a heartbreak comin’ in cold.”

Watch the “Comin’ In Cold” video above. Additionally, his New To Country Tour launches tonight, so find the upcoming dates below.