Bailey Zimmerman, who was a guest on Uproxx’s Sound Check a couple days ago, is celebrating as he releases his new album, Different Night Same Rodeo, today (August 8).

Among the project’s highlights is “Lost,” a new collaboration with The Kid Laroi. Zimmerman recently told Billboard about how the song came to be, saying:

“He’s like, ‘I want to have dinner with Bailey.’ I’ve listened to his songs since like 2016 and had just started. We got to dinner and I was nervous — so [we] got there and he was the nicest guy ever. We get along [about] everything, and all of just what we believe in and life and our careers — it was like the Spider-Man thing where I was pointing at myself. We had a wild night in Nashville, went out to Morgan’s [Wallen’s Nashville bar] — I took him to Loser’s, and the next morning he pushed his flight back because he wanted to have breakfast. On the way there, he was like, ‘Last night, you played me a song. Can you play that again?’ and I had played him ‘Lost.’ He kept asking to hear it, so I asked him to get on the song.”

Listen to “Lost” above.

Different Night Same Rodeo is out now via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Find more information here.