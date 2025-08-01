Bailey Zimmerman‘s building quite the buzz as one of the hottest up-and-coming names in country. His new single engages in that time-honored tradition of the genre: disguising a heartbreak ballad as an ode to a truck. “Chevy Silverado” asks, “Tell me how’d your heart get so cold? / Tell me, when did our young love get so old?” as Zimmerman embraces the only reminder he’s got left of the one who got away — and the hope of getting her back. “I ain’t got the girl in it, but I still have this white Chevy Silverado / And it’ll drive all night to get to you tomorrow,” he croons.

Zimmerman’s been plugging (no pun intended) his new album, Different Night Same Rodeo, for the past several weeks. In June, he shared its first single “Comin’ In Cold,” along with a cinematic music video set at an old-fashioned country roadhouse. Then, he followed up a couple of weeks later with “Ashes,” an unexpected collaboration with Diplo, who has been making inroads into the genre via his Honky Tonk residency at Stagecoach Festival.

In addition to sharing the video, Zimmerman also revealed the tracklist for the album, and a limited-edition vinyl which is available for pre-order on his website. You can listen to “Chevy Silverado” above and checkout the tracklist below.

Different Night Same Rodeo Tracklist

01. “Comin’ In Cold”

02. “Ashes” Feat. Diplo

03. “Chevy Silverado”

04. “Yours For The Breaking”

05. “Lost” Feat. The Kid LAROI

06. “Holy Smokes”

07. “When It Was”

08. “It’s All Good”

09. “Backup Plan” Feat. Luke Combs

10. “New To Country”

11. “At The Same Time”

12. “Hell or High Water”

13. “These Nights”

14. “Everything But Up”

15. “Before You”

16. “Holding On”

17. “Dare You To Try It”

18. “Happy Ever After Me”

Different Night Same Rodeo is out on 8/8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. You can find more info here