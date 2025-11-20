The performers for the 2025 CMA Awards were announced earlier this month and one of the most exciting inclusions was BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs, performing their collaboration “Pray Hard.”

Well, the show went down last night (November 19) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (it’s streaming on Hulu now), and so did their big performance (here’s a clip). The two rapped and sang in front of a fiery backdrop, with BigXthaPlug’s bars having the country stars in the audience bobbing their heads.

In a recent interview with will.i.am for Uproxx’s Visionaries series, BigXthaPlug spoke about getting into country music, saying:

“When I first started [I Hope You’re Happy], I wanted to call it ‘Not Just Country.’ Because I didn’t want everybody to think that, oh, I’m just switching to a country artist — with guitars and banjos. No. I’m putting my own sound in their world. But then, I actually started going through a heartbreak. And before I even started, I had asked some country people, ‘What is country music?’ And they all basically said the same thing: ‘It’s whiskey and heartbreak.’ So, it took for to actually go through a heartbreak to see, okay, this is what they talking ’bout. And the whole trajectory of the project changed at that moment. I went and made the single, ‘I Hope You’re Happy,’ and it just changed the whole trajectory of how I wanted to go.”

Check out BigXthaPlug’s VISIONARIES performance below: