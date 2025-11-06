The 59th annual CMA Awards are coming up this month, with the show set to air live on ABC November 19 at 8 p.m. ET, from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (and streaming the next day on Hulu). As the big night approaches, what the show will look like is coming into clearer focus: Today (November 6), some of the performers have been announced.
Among the ones revealed today are BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs performing their collaboration “Pray Hard.” Ella Langley will sing her new single “Choosin’ Texas,” Megan Moroney will play “6 Months Later,” Zach Top will perform “Guitar,” and Tucker Wetmore will do “Wind Up Missin’ You.” Other performers include Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson, with more to be announced.
The list of nominations was announced last month. Wilson, Langley, and Moroney have six each. Following with five each is Top, then four each for Cody Johnson and Riley Green. Then there’s Morgan Wallen, Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, and Charlie Handsome with three apiece.
Find the list of nominees below.
2025 CMA Awards Nominees
Entertainer Of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
New Artist Of The Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Duo Of The Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Vocal Group Of The Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Single Of The Year
“4x4xU” — Lainey Wilson
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” — Luke Combs
“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” — Zach Top
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green
Album Of The Year
Am I Okay? — Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music — Zach Top
F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
Song Of The Year
“4x4xU” — Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
“Am I Okay?” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
“Texas” — Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Musical Event Of The Year
“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green Feat. Ella Langley
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Pour Me A Drink” — Post Malone Feat. Blake Shelton
“You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney Feat. Kenny Chesney
Music Video Of The Year
“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
“Think I’m In Love With You” — Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green
Musician Of The Year
Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle
Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar
Brent Mason — Guitar
Rob McNelley — Guitar
Derek Wells — Guitar
