The 59th annual CMA Awards are coming up this month, with the show set to air live on ABC November 19 at 8 p.m. ET, from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (and streaming the next day on Hulu). As the big night approaches, what the show will look like is coming into clearer focus: Today (November 6), some of the performers have been announced.

Among the ones revealed today are BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs performing their collaboration “Pray Hard.” Ella Langley will sing her new single “Choosin’ Texas,” Megan Moroney will play “6 Months Later,” Zach Top will perform “Guitar,” and Tucker Wetmore will do “Wind Up Missin’ You.” Other performers include Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, and Stephen Wilson, with more to be announced.

The list of nominations was announced last month. Wilson, Langley, and Moroney have six each. Following with five each is Top, then four each for Cody Johnson and Riley Green. Then there’s Morgan Wallen, Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, and Charlie Handsome with three apiece.

Find the list of nominees below.