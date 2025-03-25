It’s almost time to dust off your riding boots, boot cut jeans, and fringe jackets. This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) are nearly here. On May 8, the biggest names within the genre will mosey on down to Frisco, Texas’ Ford Center for the 2025 ACM Awards.

While the ceremony’s nomination list has not yet been released, its lineup has. Today (March 24), the 2025 ACM Awards announced the first round of featured performers include Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

To celebrate the show’s six decade run, the ACM Awards tapped the three recording artists with an abundant trophy case. As a former host of the ceremony and six-time ACM Award-winner, Blake Shelton is darling of the annual event. With his single, “Texas,” dominating the charts, country music fans are looking forward to Shelton’s stage return.

Seven-time ACM Award recipient Eric Church’s set will serve as a treat of his forthcoming album, Evangeline Vs. The Machine, which is due out on May 2.

Fresh off her 2024 Entertainer of the Year win, 12-time ACM Award-winner Lainey Wilson’s demand is high, so the ACM Awards could not resist inviting her back.

The 2025 ACM Awards is set to take place on May 8. The evening will hosted by Reba McEntire, and streamed exclusively on Prime Video Live starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Find more information here.