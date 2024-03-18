Pop culture was all over this year’s Super Bowl: Taylor Swift was in attendance to cheer on Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, while Reba McEntire was one of the musicians on hand to deliver a pre-game performance, singing the national anthem. Some pot-stirrer tried to pit McEntire and Swift against each other by spreading fake news online, so McEntire put her foot down and set the record straight.

This past weekend, McEntire shared a screenshot of a post from an account called America Loves Liberty. The post (which spelled McEntire’s name incorrectly, by the way) claims, “Reba McIntire talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event. ‘I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.'”

McEntire wrote, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

It turns out McEntire has been a bit of a misinformation target lately. In February, she tweeted, “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”