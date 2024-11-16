Gwen Stefani’s sonic exploration both as a solo act and the frontwoman of No Doubt has run the gambit. Some of her musical ventures earn sparked backlash over claims of cultural appropriation. But fans believe she’s right at home in country music (heard on Gwen’s new album Bouquet) and her marriage to Blake Shelton (one of the genre’s stars).

As deeply in love as the couple appears to be, during an interview with The Guardian confessed she actually wasn’t aware of him or his professional accomplishments.

“I never listened to country music,” she said. “So while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love story can be traced back to their time on music competition show, The Voice. The two recording artists battled in out beginning in 2014 on the hit television program.

Since then the couple have been inseparable. However, they haven’t hit the booth much for original collaboration. Gwen and Blake have shared the stage together on multiple occasion. Later in the chat, Gwen addressed that oversight. “When he heard ‘Purple Irises,’ he loved it so much he ended up singing on it,” she said. “I love singing with him. He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that.”

When asked if they plan on following up their first collaboration with an album, Gwen replied: “I would love to.”

So Blake, the ball is in your court.

Bouquet is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.