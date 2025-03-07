Dolly Parton, tragically, is entering a new phase of her life: She announced earlier this week that Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, died at 82 years old. Dean was there for the overwhelming majority of Parton’s life, and now she’s honoring Dean with a new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There.”

On the opening verse, Parton reflects on how Dean has enriched her life, singing, “If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust / Love and belief / The ups and downs / We’ve always shared / And I wouldn’t be here / If you hadn’t been there.” She later sings on the chorus, “I wouldn’t be here / If you hadn’t been there / Holding my hand / Showing you care / You made me dream / More than I dared / And I wouldn’t be hеre / If you hadn’t been there.”

When Parton announced Dean’s passing, she wrote, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Previously, she revealed she and Dean met in 1964 outside a Nashville laundromat with she was 18 and he was 21. Two years later, they got married.

Listen to “If You Hadn’t Been There” above.